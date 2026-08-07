Quote Of The Day By Stan Lee: 'I Used To Be Embarrassed Because I Was Just A Comic Book Writer'

Stan Lee is and always will be a cultural legend. He was the face of Marvel Comics for decades (and in some ways still is), even before the Marvel Cinematic Universe made the publisher's characters mainstream success stories across the globe. As the co-creator of most of Marvel's biggest heroes, including the Fantastic Four, X-Men, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, and Black Panther, among many others, his icon status has long been cemented.

Sadly, we lost the pop culture legend at the age of 95 in 2018. Nobody gets out of this world alive, but few can say they accomplished as much as Lee did in his nine and a half decades on this planet. But for the vast majority of those 95 years, Lee was known as a writer and proprietor of comic books, rather than the man who provided the source material for more than a few multi-billion-dollar franchises.

Even though Lee was very proud to see movies like "X-Men," Marvel's most important box office hit ever, bring his creations to life faithfully on screen, he was a champion of comic books until his dying day. Without Lee, it's entirely possible that superheroes, broadly speaking, might never have achieved mainstream respect in the way they have it now. Be that as it may, there was a time when even Marvel's Stan Lee was embarrassed to be a comic book writer.

That may be difficult to fathom, but when Lee started working in the medium as a young man, mainstream comics weren't what they are today. Not by a long shot.