Paul Newman Hated Being Compared To This Iconic Oscar-Winning Actor

For me, Paul Newman was synonymous with candor. As with Marlon Brando and James Dean, the storied actor embodied a more sensitive kind of masculinity upon coming to fame in the 1950s. Compared to older generations of Hollywood stars, there was a raw nerve energy to guys like him. Newman never hid his age, either. When his hair went grey, it remained that way for the rest of his days. Certainly, it's hard to imagine another A-lister of yore playing a silver-haired fox who sucker-kicks his opponents like Newman did in director George Roy Hill's classic 1969 Western "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid."

Newman also didn't care for what he saw as empty praise, particularly from journalists who compared him to Brando as an actor. Italian journalist Oriana Fallaci (who was quite a personality herself) learned as much upon interviewing him in 1963 (via The Film Stage). When Fallaci, at his prompting, confessed that Newman reminded her "a little bit" of Brando, it really set him off. "When journalists tell me, 'Your acting is just like Brando's,' or even 'You look like Marlon Brando,' I stop talking to them. Nothing is more stupid than saying, 'Here's another Brando, another Clark Gable'; refusing any responsibility for an honest opinion," he responded.

Candid as ever, Newman plainly laid out his problem with this comparison. In his eyes, Brando (who had secured his first acting Oscar for the studio system-breaking "On the Waterfront" eight years prior) had a specific quality on screen. "It's his ability to burn like a volcano that is about to explode. It's being Brando and only Brando, which is to say the best actor that we have in the U.S.," Newman explained, insisting this was something he lacked as a performer. Was he right?