Quote Of The Day By John Waters: 'To Understand Bad Taste, One Must Have Very Good Taste.'

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The irascible John Waters has spoken frequently about his humble origins, notably how he started directing strange, oversexed, melodramatic shorts in the mid-1960s when he was still only a teenager. He was happy to be the local punk. His early films had titles like "Hag in a Black Leather Jacket" and "Eat Your Makeup," and they starred certain actors and locals who wound up becoming part of Waters' cadre of his lifelong collaborators, i.e. his Dreamlanders. Divine, Mink Stole, Cookie Mueller, Edith Massey, David Lochary, and Mary Vivian Pearce were among them, and they would thereafter appear in Waters' various low-budget, out-on-the-edge cult movies like "Mondo Trasho" (1969), "Multiple Maniacs" (1970), "Female Trouble" (1974), "Desperate Living" (1977), and "Polyester" (1981).

Waters' most notorious movie is 1972's "Pink Flamingos," a deliberately revolting comedy about Babs Johnson (Divine), the current holder of the title of Filthiest Person Alive. Her title is coveted by the Marbles (Stole and Lochary), who have a kidnapping/black market baby ring in the works. The film features cannibalism, animal death, incest, un-simulated sex, and coprophagy. Even to this day, "Pink Flamingos" is disgusting (and that's its power).

Waters eventually began making films more acceptable to the mainstream, beginning in 1988 with the release of "Hairspray." His movies were never gigantic hits, but Waters only became more and more admired over the years, authoring books, hosting art shows, going on extended speaking tours, and generally advancing his theories on art, taste, and fashion. Waters' taste, despite the outrageousness of some of his early films, is actually highly refined, and he understands where a "gross" aesthetic and a camp sensibility fit in the larger world of art.

Indeed, he once noted that one cannot even understand the notion of bad taste without also understanding good taste.