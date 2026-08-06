Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Performs An Unexpected And Perfect Bonnie Tyler Tribute

Mild spoilers ahead for "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" Season 4, Episode 3, "Human Best Friend."

In "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" Season 4, Episode 3, "Human Best Friend," the crew of the USS Enterprise find that they're in desperate need of a vacation. Luckily, there's a remote resort planet on their route, Seznar Grand, that fits the bill perfectly. The one-of-a-kind atmosphere on Seznar, you see, causes its inhabitants to feel as if they're deeply intoxicated. It leaves most of the crew feeling like they've been drinking cocktails, although a few act like they're blissed out on weed. Spock (Ethan Peck) retains his Vulcan composure, yet even he seems to be hallucinating James Kirk (Paul Wesley) in his hotel room.

The episode's plot is wholly amusing, with Ortegas (Melissa Navia) and Scotty (Martin Quinn) finding themselves having to locate their missing shuttlecraft, having forgotten where they parked it thanks to the booze-like atmosphere. It's basically a stoner comedy storyline, which is a bold stroke for the "Star Trek" franchise.

Other crew members get into similar shenanigans. Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding) becomes stoned and fabulous and begins talking about everyone's personal spiritual journeys, while Dr. M'Benga (Babs Olusanmokun) fancies himself a bartender, and pours drinks for assorted resort guests ... usually dropping bottles in the process. As for Commander Chin-Riley (Rebecca Romijn), she dons a long rainbow boa and signs up to sing multiple karaoke songs in a row. When we catch up with her, she's singing Bonnie Tyler's "Total Eclipse of the Heart" in the Klingon language.

Notably, though, the creatives behind "Strange New Worlds" couldn't have predicted Tyler's death on July 8, 2026, when they worked on this episode. As such, "Human Best Friend" is an unwitting tribute to Tyler and her best-known hit.