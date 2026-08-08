Paul Newman Made His TV Debut In A '50s Sci-Fi Anthology Show That Needs More Love

Even most stalwart sci-fi fans haven't yet gotten around to watching the 1951 anthology series "Tales of Tomorrow." The series ran on ABC for two seasons back in the day, lasting for an impressive 85 episodes. The live-performance series adapted many famous sci-fi stories from notable authors like H.G. Wells, Mary Shelley, and Jules Verne, and boasted scripts from contemporary sci-fi celebrities like Arthur C. Clarke and Theodore Sturgeon. Most notably, "Tales of Tomorrow" promptly secured the talents of many famous or soon-to-be-famous actors. Boris Karloff, Lee J. Cobb, Veronica Lake, Bruce Cabot, Rod Steiger, Burgess Meredith, and even James Dean all appeared on the series. From the looks of it, "Tales of Tomorrow" was the "Law & Order" of its day.

Sadly, because of the sorry state of television archiving in the 1950s, many episodes of "Tales of Tomorrow" are now considered lost media. The surviving 50 episodes of the series are in the public domain, and one can watch them on the Internet Archive right now. Sci-fi fans know a homework assignment when they hear it.

For the purposes of this article, we're focusing on the final episode of the show's first season, "Ice in Space," which aired on August 8, 1952. The episode is about a mysterious block of ice from space that has the same properties as the Ice-9 from Kurt Vonnegut's novel "Cat's Cradle." It freezes anything that comes into contact with it and doesn't melt. The bulk of the episode is a headbutting competition between an Air Force Major (Edmon Ryan) and a bullheaded congressman (Raymond Bailey). Paul Newman plays a supporting soldier named Sergeant Wilson. It was Newman's TV debut and his earliest screen credit.