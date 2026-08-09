What Is A Cloaking Device On Star Trek And How Does It Work?

Welcome to Trekspertise, a series where we break down the technology, history, details, and decisions that make the Star Trek universe so complex — and so fun.

Cloaking devices were first introduced on "Star Trek" in the original series episode "Balance of Terror," showing that Romulan vessels could somehow make their ships appear invisible. Not only did they vanish on the Enterprise's sensors, but they also appeared to physically vanish on a ship's viewscreen. The cloaking device was a perfect dramatic conceit for a species that was written to be kind of insidious and dastardly (read our history of the Romulans here on /Film). Starfleet didn't have cloaking devices, and thus had no means of subverting Romulan technology. Romulan cloaking devices became a central plot point of the original series episode "The Enterprise Incident," wherein Kirk (William Shatner) was tasked with sneaking onto a Romulan vessel in disguise and stealing a cloaking device so that Starfleet could study it.

Cloaking devices have been a regular feature on "Star Trek," then, since the very beginning. It was a tactical advantage enjoyed not only by the Romulans, but the Klingons as well. Because the Federation is a peacekeeping organization devoted to diplomacy and scientific study, they had banned cloaking devices on their own vessels thanks to the Treaty of Algeron. Said treaty was signed in the year 2311, about 20 years after the events of "Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country," but 50 years before the events of "Star Trek: The Next Generation." Cloaking devices are used by villains, not heroes.

Of course, many in the Federation have felt that cloaking devices should be installed on Starfleet vessels, and some villainous admirals (like Terry O'Quinn's Admiral Pressman in the "TNG" episode "The Pegasus") feel that Starfleet is at a disadvantage without them.