This Forgotten '70s Superhero TV Show Was The First To Feature A Female Lead

Kids of the '60s, '70s, and '80s all know of Lou Scheimer's and Norm Prescott's storied animation studio Filmation. Filmation got its start in 1963 with a serialized adventure series called "Rod Rocket," but soon became better known for its licensed superhero shows like "The New Adventures of Superman," "Aquaman," and "The Adventures of Batman." In the '70s, they began branching out into musical animated sitcoms like "Archie's Funhouse," "Fat Albert and the Cosby Kids," and "The Brady Kids." Filmation did the "Star Trek" animated series, "The New Adventures of Gilligan," and, most famously, "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe." And that's just a small sampling of the studio's output. They were amazingly prolific.

In 1974, Filmation tried something daring by branching out into live-action programming. Like their animated fare, Filmation stayed within superheroes for a few outings, starting with an action-packed TV adaptation of "Shazam!" They followed that in 1975 with a semi-animated series called "The Secret Lives of Waldo Kitty" (a MAD Magazine-inflected version of James Thurber's "The Secret Life of Walter Mitty"), and then, the same year, came out with their first wholly original live-action series, "The Secrets of Isis."

Well, "wholly original" only describes the fact that "Isis" wasn't based on a licensed character or a figure from literature. One can see that she was clearly derived from DC Comics' character "Wonder Woman," who would debut on TV shortly after "Isis." It was also part of a wave that included "The Bionic Woman," so live-action shows about ultra-strong superheroines were simply de rigueur at the time. "The Secrets of Isis," however, has the distinction of airing first. It also has a few Gen-X viewers who probably remember it with fondness.