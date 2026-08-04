A Cult '80s Horror Franchise Has Found A New Streaming Home On Netflix

Netflix has announced on its website that, beginning on August 1, it will be the proud host of the second through seventh movies in the "Child's Play" film series. As all slasher fans can tell you, Tom Holland's 1988 film "Child's Play" is one of the more notable slashers of its decade, satirizing the Cabbage Patch Kids craze while also providing the horror canon with one of its most popular killers: Chucky, the killer doll.

"Child's Play" is about a serial killer named Charles Lee "Chucky" Ray (Brad Dourif) who, while on the run from a cop (Chris Sarandon), flees into a warehouse housing thousands of Good Guy dolls, the season's hottest toy. He hastily uses voodoo magic to shunt his soul into the body of a Good Guy doll, eluding the police. The doll then finds its way into the possession of a kid named Andy (Alex Vincent), who hides out with it. Eventually, though, Chucky reveals himself and continues his campaign of murderous mayhem in the body of a friendly, talking "best friend" doll. The film was a modest hit, earning $44 million on a $13 million budget. Sequels inevitably began to follow.

Like with all good slasher franchises, the central killer was always handily resurrected at the head of every movie, allowing him to take multiple lives before being creatively dispatched once again. Lather, stab, repeat. Netflix will be hosting the first sequel, "Child's Play 2" (1990), all the way through the sixth sequel, "Cult of Chucky" (2017). "Child's Play 2" catches up with Andy two years after the events of the first film, and Chucky is revived after his doll body is salvaged and reassembled after being ripped apart and burned up in the first movie.