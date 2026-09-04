This Terrific Documentary Blends '90s Nostalgia And Conspiracy Thriller — And It's Now Streaming On Netflix

Netflix has developed a reputation for its addictive true crime content, and while "Teenage Wasteland" technically falls into that genre, it's also more artfully created than a lot of the crap that the streamer churns out. (Bonus: It doesn't make you question the ethics of whether the story should be told this way, like some other Netflix projects.) This is not your typical slapped-together doc built to capitalize on a headline-grabbing story. It's an inspiring tale about finding ways to open kids' minds and get them interested in things beyond just what's in textbooks. And in addition to the investigative journalism component (and the potential dangers associated with everything the kids discover), there's also a poignant aspect in which the filmmakers reunite several of the students with their teacher decades later to look back at the movie they all made together and recount their experiences.

But "Teenage Wasteland" is also more than a simple nostalgia play. As the trailer indicates, it also has something to say about civic courage — the idea that we should all act like we live in a real democracy, even though we're not in one that actually functions properly. As a myriad number of corporate forces constantly attempt to keep their boots on the necks of the average American, a message like that serves as a rallying cry for decency. I don't know about you, but when it comes in a package as gripping as this, I'll take that message any day of the week.

"Teenage Wasteland" is now streaming on Netflix.