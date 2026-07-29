Glen Hansard's Onscreen Legacy Is One Of The Best Movies Ever Made About Music

In a tragic development, Glen Hansard, the Oscar-winning star of the 2007 film "Once" (one of many celebrated works by director John Carney), has died in a motorcycle crash. He was 56.

Hansard might have first grabbed audiences' attention when he played Outspan Foster, the guitarist for the eponymous band in the 1991 classic "The Commitments" (as directed by the legendary Alan Parker). Hansard, however, was always a musician first and foremost, and he's better known for his music career leading his band The Frames, formed in 1990. The Frames were a big deal in Hansard's native Ireland, with their 2004 album "Burn the Maps" hitting #1 on the Irish Album Charts.

In 2006, Hansard teamed with Czech pianist and songwriter Markéta Irglová to form The Swell Season, which released their first album that year. Hansard and Irglová then parlayed their Swell Season experience to the big screen for "Once," which is, without hyperbole, one of the best (and most romantic) movies about music ever made. In "Once," Hansard plays an unnamed street busker in Dublin who, while chasing a thief one afternoon, runs into an unnamed magazine vendor (Irglová).

As it so happens, she, too, is a musician, and the pair immediately bond over their mutual passion for singing and playing. In the film's most exhilarating scene, the duo play one of Hansard's songs, "Falling Slowly," in a music shop, finding that they are musically bonding in a powerful and ineffable way. "Falling Slowly," a beautiful, plaintive ballad, won Hansard and Irglová their Oscar. It's one of the best movie songs ever written by a fictional band. Hansard's character eventually comes on to the Irglová character, but she shoots him down. So, instead, they elect to write several more songs together and record them for an album.