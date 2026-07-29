Kavinsky, the French electronic musician whose oeuvre was heavily inspired by his love for movies, has died at the age of 50. A cause of death has yet to be determined, but French authorities have found nothing suspicious.

Born Vincent Pierre Claude Belorgey on July 31, 1975, in Seine-Saint-Denis, France, Kavinsky was a part of a revolutionary music scene that included Daft Punk, Phoenix, Quentin Dupieux, and Jackson Fourgeaud. The character of Kavinsky was a zombie who crashed his Ferrari Testarossa in 1986 and rose from the grave in 2006. His first LP, "OutRun," was released in 2013 and featured the song "Nightcall," which was memorably used as the opening credits music for Nicolas Winding Refn's critically acclaimed action film "Drive." That song set the dreamy tone of the film and powered a soundtrack that is considered a classic of the form. All due respect to Refn, but it's hard to imagine getting sucked into "Drive" without Kavinsky's song over the titles. Many filmmakers and composers have tried to replicate its aesthetic, including Refn, but no one has come close to matching it.

Kavinsky's second LP, "Reborn," was released in 2022 to critical praise, and this album, sadly, will be his swan song. We lost Kavinsky far too soon, but his influence will be felt for ages.