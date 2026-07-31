Quote Of The Day By Donald Glover: 'In Entertainment Or Art It's Important To Know The Difference Between Things...'

Donald Glover is 42 years old, but he's already lived many lives.

He got his start as an early YouTuber, making short sketch videos with the Derrick Comedy troupe. At age 23, Tina Fey hired him to write for her NBC sitcom "30 Rock," where he and the other writers won awards for their work. But he wasn't done with smaller projects: He and his Derrick Comedy colleagues made a movie called "Mystery Team," which played at the 2009 Sundance Film Festival. Soon after, Glover jumped back to the big leagues by being cast as Troy Barnes in NBC's "Community," and he stayed with that show for most of its run.

I'm skipping some notable credits (remember when he showed up in The Martian"?), but around this time, things really took off for him. In 2016, he created, co-wrote, and starred in FX's boundary-pushing and creatively dazzling series "Atlanta," earning him incredible acclaim, including an Emmy for his performance and another for directing. (He was actually the first Black person to win an Emmy for directing a comedy series.) His performance as Lando Calrissian was the best part of "Solo: A Star Wars Story," he voiced Simba in Jon Favreau's billion-dollar version of "The Lion King," and a few years later, he co-created and starred in Season 1 of Prime Video's "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" series.

Oh, and pretty much the whole time, he's also written and performed music under the moniker Childish Gambino, releasing multiple albums with wildly different styles, winning Grammys, and even starring in a musical movie with Rihanna titled "Guava Island," which includes a performance of his smash-hit song "This is America." Not bad.

Glover is one of the most talented multi-hyphenates working in the entertainment industry, and he's provided today's quote of the day.