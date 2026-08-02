Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 Introduces A New Twist On Joker's Laughing Gas

This article contains spoilers for "Batman: Caped Crusader" Season 2.

"Batman: Caped Crusader" Season 1 ended in a dark house. Several dead bodies strapped to chairs displayed horrific rictus grins. In the shadows, their pale skinned murderer declared, "Perfect."

It didn't take Bat-fans long at all to guess who this new villain was, but "Caped Crusader" Season 2 still slow-rolls the Joker's introduction. He appears across the season but only in cameos and always with his face concealed by the framing or shadows. He finally takes the stage as the main villain in the last two episodes, "Dead Before Dawn" and "The Laughing Death." "Batman: Caped Crusader" harkens back to Batman's earliest days in the Golden Age of Comics, which is why it's also a period piece literally set in the 1940s. This comes through in how it now depicts the Joker.

In his debut, "Batman" #1, Joker was a more humorless villain, one who scowled as much as he smiled. His motif was more clearly centered around the Joker playing card, rather than being a clown. The Joker is a famous "wild card" in games like poker, and the Joker was likewise an unpredictable criminal mastermind. His very first crime is announcing Gothamite Henry Claridge will die at midnight, and he keeps that promise — because he'd already poisoned Claridge with his lethal laughing gas.

This unfolds almost exactly in "Dead Before Dawn." This Joker, voiced by Matthew Needham (Larys Strong on "House of the Dragon"), announces he will kill Gotham's mayor at midnight and then the city itself will fall at dawn. That's because Joker has tweaked his laughing gas to not merely kill its victims but transform them into sadistic, super-strong brutes with contagious bites. He intends Gotham to destroy itself in a plague of laughing zombies.