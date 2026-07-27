Quote Of The Day By Billy Wilder: 'Let The Audience Add Up Two Plus Two...'

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Billy Wilder was one of the most inventive motion picture storytellers. Born on June 22, 1906 in Austria-Hungary (now Poland) to a husband-and-wife team of cake shop franchisers, he quickly exhibited a talent for writing fleet, witty tabloid copy. In 1930, he made a splash in movies by co-writing the naturalistic drama "People on Sunday" with Curt Siodmak. Directed by the Hollywood-bound duo of Edgar G. Ulmer and Robert Siodmak, and featuring camerawork from a young Fred Zinnemann, the film could've heralded the beginning of a German neorealist movement. Then Adolf Hitler seized power, and much of the region's cinematic talent wisely fled the country.

Upon arriving in the United States, Wilder joined forces with a kindred screwball comedy spirit in Ernst Lubitsch. Wilder earned his first Oscar nomination for his screenplay collaboration with Charles Brackett and Walter Reisch on the Lubitsch-directed masterpiece "Ninotchka," and, for the rest of his career, he sung the praises of his Hollywood mentor. He preached the gospel of "The Lubitsch Touch" (a sensibility observed by Luca Guadagnino's "Challengers"), which was an aesthetic that combined elegant verbal and visual wit with sotto voce naughtiness. Lubitsch could be wickedly funny. In "To Be or Not to Be," the traitorous Professor Alexander Siletsky attempts to woo Carol Lombard's Maria Tura with "Shall we drink to a blitzkrieg." "I prefer a slow encirclement," replies Tura.

The Lubitsch Touch would not work well in 2026. It requires a moviegoer's full engagement, which is nigh impossible to capture given the normalization of second-screen viewing. Setups are missed, and payoffs have nowhere to land. But if you can pay attention, a great filmmaker will reward it handsomely.