Neuromancer Trailer: Yet Another Legendary Sci-Fi Novel Heads To Apple TV
Apple TV has released the first trailer for its much-anticipated "Neuromancer" TV series. Apple TV has become something of a destination for big-budget sci-fi adaptations on the small screen, with "Dark Matter" also expanding on Blake Crouch's sci-fi novel on the streamer. Now though, William Gibson's legendary 1984 novel is finally getting the treatment it's long deserved. And it looks like Apple spared no expense. Check it out above.
The series is led by Callum Turner ("Eternity") as Case. This is truly just a teaser, offering more of a vibe check and a look at the world. It's very cyberpunk-y, which is very much the point since Gibson's novel is largely credited as pioneering the cyberpunk genre. That's largely why a lot of the imagery may look familiar, as other sci-fi creators have been riffing on this novel for some time. There are tons of cyberpunk movies out there, from "RoboCop" to "The Matrix," all of which owe something to Gibson. Now, the OG gets its day in the sun. The synopsis for the series reads as follows:
The series will follow a damaged, top-rung super-hacker named Case who is thrust into a web of digital espionage and high stakes crime with his partner Molly, a razor-girl assassin with mirrored eyes aiming to pull a heist on a corporate dynasty with untold secrets.
The series was created for television by Graham Roland ("Jack Ryan," "Dark Winds") and JD Dillard ("Devotion," "Sleight"). It's based on Gibson's debut novel, which has received numerous accolades, including the Nebula Award, the Philip K. Dick Award, and the Hugo Award, among others. It's the first in Gibson's "Sprawl" trilogy, followed by "Count Zero" and "Mona Lisa Overdrive." So Apple very much has fuel for additional seasons, should this prove successful.
Neuromancer is a white whale sci-fi adaptation that's finally coming to fruition
This adaptation has truly been a long time coming. Many have tried to bring the story to the screen over the years, but all have failed. "Deadpool" director Tim Miller was set to helm a "Neuromancer" movie at one point, but that fell apart. There are near-countless stories such as this but, at long last, Apple TV has made an adaptation happen.
It also isn't the first time that Apple has managed to do a major service to the science fiction genre. The streamer also managed to get the rights to Isaac Asimov's robot stories for "Foundation." Aside from that, Apple TV is also host to other acclaimed sci-fi shows such as "Silo," "Severance," and "For All Mankind." This is just another feather in Apple's cap, and yet another reason why it's rapidly becoming a must-subscribe service for hardcore fans of the genre.
Gibson has a long history within the genre. Aside from his work in novels, he wrote a famous, unproduced script for "Alien 3," which was later turned into an Audible audio drama series. He also wrote a couple of episodes of "The X-Files," as well as the book that inspired the short-lived series "The Peripheral."
The cast also includes Briana Middleton ("Sharper"), Mark Strong ("Sherlock Holmes"), Peter Sarsgaard ("The Batman"), Joseph Lee ("Beef"), Clémence Poésy ("In Bruges"), Dane DeHaan ("A Cure for Wellness"), Marc Menchaca ("Ozark"), Max Irons ("Young Sherlock"), and Emma Laird ("Mayor of Kingstown").
Graham Roland, JD Dillard, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Matt Thunell, Drake, Adel 'Future' Nur, Jason Shrier, Zack Hayden, and William Gibson are on board as executive producers.
"Neuromancer" premieres January 22, 2027 on Apple TV.