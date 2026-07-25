Neuromancer Trailer: Yet Another Legendary Sci-Fi Novel Heads To Apple TV

Apple TV has released the first trailer for its much-anticipated "Neuromancer" TV series. Apple TV has become something of a destination for big-budget sci-fi adaptations on the small screen, with "Dark Matter" also expanding on Blake Crouch's sci-fi novel on the streamer. Now though, William Gibson's legendary 1984 novel is finally getting the treatment it's long deserved. And it looks like Apple spared no expense. Check it out above.

The series is led by Callum Turner ("Eternity") as Case. This is truly just a teaser, offering more of a vibe check and a look at the world. It's very cyberpunk-y, which is very much the point since Gibson's novel is largely credited as pioneering the cyberpunk genre. That's largely why a lot of the imagery may look familiar, as other sci-fi creators have been riffing on this novel for some time. There are tons of cyberpunk movies out there, from "RoboCop" to "The Matrix," all of which owe something to Gibson. Now, the OG gets its day in the sun. The synopsis for the series reads as follows:

The series will follow a damaged, top-rung super-hacker named Case who is thrust into a web of digital espionage and high stakes crime with his partner Molly, a razor-girl assassin with mirrored eyes aiming to pull a heist on a corporate dynasty with untold secrets.

The series was created for television by Graham Roland ("Jack Ryan," "Dark Winds") and JD Dillard ("Devotion," "Sleight"). It's based on Gibson's debut novel, which has received numerous accolades, including the Nebula Award, the Philip K. Dick Award, and the Hugo Award, among others. It's the first in Gibson's "Sprawl" trilogy, followed by "Count Zero" and "Mona Lisa Overdrive." So Apple very much has fuel for additional seasons, should this prove successful.