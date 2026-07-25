One Of Aldous Huxley's Best Sci-Fi Books Got A Butchered Adaptation On Peacock

Most high school students have read Aldous Huxley's chilling 1932 sci-fi novel "Brave New World." It's often held up, alongside George Orwell's "1984" and Ray Bradbury's "Fahrenheit 451," as one of the world's best and most consistently salient pieces of dystopian literature. Huxley's novel takes place in the year 632 A.F. (After Ford) when humans are now all birthed in artificial birthing centers and arranged into one of five castes. Alphas are bred and raised to be society's leaders, while Epsilons perform menial labor. Everyone wears color-coded outfits to indicate their caste, and they have been raised to love the caste they're in. Everyone is on a constant regimen of a powerful mood-altering drug called Soma which makes them placid and soporific. Everyone gets to have casual group sex as much as they want.

Outside of the large cities, however, exist vast "Savage Reservations" where, gasp, people are still born naturally and don't rely on Soma to survive daily travails. People there have access to art and literature, things that are banned in the free-sex, empty-headed World State. It's in the Reservation that readers will meet John, the protagonist of "Brave New World." John, the lost son of city dwellers, is taken back into the State, and clashes with everything he sees. Everyone is placid and no one is passionate. Eventually, John begins pounding his fists on tabletops, explaining that everyone has the right to be unhappy. The book ends on a chilling note.

In 2020, the newly launched Peacock decided to draw in viewers with a big-budget, sexed-up TV adaptation of "Brave New World" starring Alden Ehrenreich as John and Jessica Brown Findlay as Lenina, a hatchery technician. The TV show was slick, ambitious ... and monkeyed around way too much with Huxley's source material.