Chuck Russell, Director Of The Mask & The Blob, Dead At 74

We unfortunately have sad news to share regarding one of cinema's most interesting creative voices. Chuck Russell, the writer-director of "A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors" and the 1988 remake of "The Blob," who went on to helm Jim Carrey's first blockbuster in "The Mask," has died at the age of 74. He scored another blockbuster with the Arnold Schwarzenegger action film "Eraser."

According to TMZ, he passed away unexpectedly at his home, and his family is flying to California to find out what happened. Through his collaborations with co-writer Frank Darabont, he was one of the most important voices in horror at the end of the 1980s and will be greatly missed.