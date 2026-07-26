Michael Caine's Hilarious '80s Murder Mystery Is Still A Delight 44 Years Later

Ira Levin's play worked like gangbusters on the stage, but it needed to be tweaked a tad to work as a film. The great Jay Presson Allen ("The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie," "Marnie," "Cabaret") was brought in to add bookends and clean up the ending. Having seen the play and the movie, I think Allen's version is the stronger work. The meat of Sidney Lumet's film version is basically the same, though there's one brilliant addition (which I wouldn't dream of spoiling).

If you're a true mystery fan, the above setup is all you need. Read nothing more about this movie, and let it work its devious magic. The main trio of actors are spectacular, and, yes, you'll once again be left lamenting that we lost Christopher Reeve far too soon. Oscar-winning production designer Tony Walton ("All That Jazz") pulls double duty with the sets and the costumes and manages to make the space feel lived in. The movie never comes across as stagey.

"Deathtrap" made $19 million at the box office against a $10 million budget and was well-reviewed, but it's been somewhat forgotten over the years. I've always wondered if the Rubik's Cube poster art confused moviegoers who, I don't know, might've thought they were going to see a film about the then uber-popular puzzle. In any event, now is a great moment to rediscover this devilishly clever film. You can currently rent it on Prime Video and Apple TV or watch it for free with ads on YouTube. I think you'll agree it belongs on a list of the greatest murder mystery movies.