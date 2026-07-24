Kevin Hart's 2026 Comedy Featuring A Marvel Villain Actor Is A Breezy Weekend Watch On Netflix

It's no secret that studios have abandoned big comedies. But the real bummer is that even the stuff on streaming usually isn't any good. Add Kevin Hart to the mix, and you can be pretty sure you're in for a rough ride. His latest effort, "72 Hours," just hit Netflix, and while it bears many of the hallmarks of a Hart stinker, there might just be something to it. For one thing, the movie has a solid cast that not only features "Saturday Night Live" stars Marcello Hernández, Ben Marshall, and Kam Patterson but also Michael Mando, who played Mac Gargan/Scorpion in "Spider-Man: Homecoming" and is set to reprise his role in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day."

Look, we're not here to lead you astray. "72 Hours" currently has a 13% Rotten Tomatoes score and was dubbed "a disaster of epic proportions" by The Daily Beast's Nick Schager. We wouldn't blame you for immediately writing this one off. But before you close this tab in disgust, consider that 50% of "top critics" actually liked the movie, and Robert Daniels of RogerEbert.com even called it "a surprisingly existentialist work." Perhaps the mystery of what Daniels found in Hart's latest Netflix comedy is enough to pique your interest. If so, a not entirely terrible film awaits.

"72 Hours" sees Hart's 40-year-old marketing executive Joe Nixon accidentally added to a group chat for an upcoming bachelor party. Joe has no idea who the Gen-Zers in the chat actually are, but after his latest attempt to secure a brand deal for his firm falls through, he decides he needs a refresher on what the kids are into. So, he tags along to the bachelor party in Miami and meets up with Marshall's Hunter, Hernández's Nick, Patterson's Freshman, and Mason Gooding's Mason. Hijinks ensue.