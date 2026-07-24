A Lost Star Wars TV Series Is Finally Getting Released, But Most Fans Won't Get To See It

Excellent news, "Star Wars" fans! A long lost TV series that we thought would never see the light of day is finally getting released. No, not "Star Wars: Underworld," a show that lives on in "Andor." As revealed during an "Inside the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art" panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2026, Seth Green announced (via Entertainment Weekly) that his long-shelved animated series "Star Wars Detours" is going to be available to the public.

"It was the greatest," Green said of the animated series which he made in collaboration with George Lucas himself. "It was literally one of the greatest experiences I think I've ever had."

For the uninitiated, "Star Wars Detours" was created by George Lucas in collaboration with Seth Green and Matthew Senreich (of "Robot Chicken" fame). It was going to be an animated sketch-comedy show, much like "Robot Chicken" but 3D animated. Franchise stars like Ahmed Best, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams were set to do voice work, while stars like Joel McHale, Seth MacFarlane, Jennifer Hale, Donald Faison and more were also set to make appearances. The show was even going to feature brand new Weird Al songs. Unfortunately, despite having 39 episodes finished and 62 scripts ready to go, Disney shelved it when they acquired Lucasfilm in 2012.

Before you get too excited, however, there is one caveat. "Star Wars Detours" is not going to be streaming on Disney+, nor is it coming to Blu-ray. Instead, Seth Green said "a curation of episodes" will be on display at the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles — which is set to open this September. That means most fans won't actually be able to watch the cartoon, but if you're in L.A. you'll get one very unique experience.