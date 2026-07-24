A Lost Star Wars TV Series Is Finally Getting Released, But Most Fans Won't Get To See It
Excellent news, "Star Wars" fans! A long lost TV series that we thought would never see the light of day is finally getting released. No, not "Star Wars: Underworld," a show that lives on in "Andor." As revealed during an "Inside the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art" panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2026, Seth Green announced (via Entertainment Weekly) that his long-shelved animated series "Star Wars Detours" is going to be available to the public.
"It was the greatest," Green said of the animated series which he made in collaboration with George Lucas himself. "It was literally one of the greatest experiences I think I've ever had."
For the uninitiated, "Star Wars Detours" was created by George Lucas in collaboration with Seth Green and Matthew Senreich (of "Robot Chicken" fame). It was going to be an animated sketch-comedy show, much like "Robot Chicken" but 3D animated. Franchise stars like Ahmed Best, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams were set to do voice work, while stars like Joel McHale, Seth MacFarlane, Jennifer Hale, Donald Faison and more were also set to make appearances. The show was even going to feature brand new Weird Al songs. Unfortunately, despite having 39 episodes finished and 62 scripts ready to go, Disney shelved it when they acquired Lucasfilm in 2012.
Before you get too excited, however, there is one caveat. "Star Wars Detours" is not going to be streaming on Disney+, nor is it coming to Blu-ray. Instead, Seth Green said "a curation of episodes" will be on display at the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles — which is set to open this September. That means most fans won't actually be able to watch the cartoon, but if you're in L.A. you'll get one very unique experience.
Star Wars is following the Ghibli approach to museums
The idea of screening episodes of "Star Wars Detours" only for people who go to a museum in person is exciting ... for those able to visit that museum. For the rest of us, it's a bit of a bummer. Yet this is not a concept exclusive to "Star Wars." Studio Ghibli has followed this approach successfully for years.
Did you know there is a sequel to "My Neighbor Totoro?" Well, there is, but it's very, very hard to see. The sequel short film, "Mei and the Kittenbus," screened only twice outside of Japan, but it screens in regular rotation at the Ghibli Museum in Mitaka and the Ghibli Park in Nagakute, Japan. It's part of a collection of 10 short films produced exclusively for the museum that screen regularly at the Saturn Theater at the museum, or the Orion Theater at the park.
The fact that these films are only available in person makes the experience of watching these shorts unique and quite special. Sure, "Star Wars Detours" was meant to be widely available on TV. And yet, this is the best piece of news we've had on the cartoon since the first footage was released over a decade ago. At this point, it's near hopeless that Disney will actually and willingly release the entire cartoon, so if only some fans get a chance to see a few episodes, it is still great news for the medium and for the crew of animators, writers, and others who worked on the episodes.