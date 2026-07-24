Blade Runner 2099 Comic-Con Trailer: The Replicants Finally Rise Up (And It's About Time)
It's been some time but we'll soon get a live-action return to the world of "Blade Runner" with the long-awaited "Blade Runner 2099." The Prime Video series is set to debut in 2027 but we've just got our first footage courtesy of a trailer unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con, and the oppressively dystopian tech noir future has never looked so inviting.
"Blade Runner 2099" stars Michelle Yeoh as a replicant named Olwen alongside "Euphoria" star Hunter Schaffer as Cora. Up until now details about the series and its storyline have been kept under wraps. We do know the series will act as a sequel to both Ridley Scott's original 1982 film "Blade Runner" and Denis Villeneuve's 2017 follow-up "Blade Runner 2049." Scott is also on-board as an executive producer, while Silka Luisa, formerly of "Shining Girls" and "Halo," serves as showrunner. Otherwise, Prime Video has kept details to a minimum but has now given us our first glimpse of the upcoming series.
Alongside the upcoming "Reacher" Season 4 and its spin-off, "Neagley," "Blade Runner 2099" has to be one of Prime Video's most anticipated releases. Villeneuve's 2017 film was a modern sci-fi masterpiece that paid homage to Scott's film while expanding on the lore and the universe established back in 1982. Unfortunately, "Blade Runner 2049" also became a cautionary tale at the box office. If "2099" proves successful, it will be a welcome reprieve for the long-suffering franchise. Luckily, the trailer looks pretty darn good.
Blade Runner 2099 looks like a perfect sequel to the movies
After two highly-acclaimed movies (and an anime series), endless amounts of pop-culture influence, and over 40 years of build-up, it looks like the "Blade Runner" franchise is about to deliver on its most potent idea yet. From the moment Harrison Ford's Replicant-hunting Rick Deckard first found himself on a collision course with Rutger Hauer's Roy Batty back in 1982, we've had every reason to look forward to when the script would ultimately flip. Denis Villeneuve's "Blade Runner 2049" came awfully close to depicting a proper uprising among the Replicants, bioengineered humanoids treated like third-class citizens by their human overlords, but the 2017 sequel kept that largely off-screen.
"Blade Runner 2099" is about to pick up where both the previous films left off, as it turns out, and position itself as the perfect sequel story we've been waiting for. Picking up half a century since we last saw this dystopian world, the new series is set in the aftermath of the Replicants rising up and overthrowing their human oppressors ... though the status quo remains as unsettled as ever. The season will span eight total episodes and drop all at once on November 25, 2026 for Prime Video subscribers. The streamer released an official synopsis for the show, as well, which you can check out below.
Fifty years after the events of "Blade Runner 2049," Los Angeles has been reborn, just not by humanity. Cora, a fugitive in a final bid to stop running, takes on one last identity: a Blade Runner. Forced to partner with Olwen, a Replicant days from dying, she hunts down a runaway hiding a truth that could collapse their fragile city.