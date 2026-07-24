Blade Runner 2099 Comic-Con Trailer: The Replicants Finally Rise Up (And It's About Time)

It's been some time but we'll soon get a live-action return to the world of "Blade Runner" with the long-awaited "Blade Runner 2099." The Prime Video series is set to debut in 2027 but we've just got our first footage courtesy of a trailer unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con, and the oppressively dystopian tech noir future has never looked so inviting.

"Blade Runner 2099" stars Michelle Yeoh as a replicant named Olwen alongside "Euphoria" star Hunter Schaffer as Cora. Up until now details about the series and its storyline have been kept under wraps. We do know the series will act as a sequel to both Ridley Scott's original 1982 film "Blade Runner" and Denis Villeneuve's 2017 follow-up "Blade Runner 2049." Scott is also on-board as an executive producer, while Silka Luisa, formerly of "Shining Girls" and "Halo," serves as showrunner. Otherwise, Prime Video has kept details to a minimum but has now given us our first glimpse of the upcoming series.

Alongside the upcoming "Reacher" Season 4 and its spin-off, "Neagley," "Blade Runner 2099" has to be one of Prime Video's most anticipated releases. Villeneuve's 2017 film was a modern sci-fi masterpiece that paid homage to Scott's film while expanding on the lore and the universe established back in 1982. Unfortunately, "Blade Runner 2049" also became a cautionary tale at the box office. If "2099" proves successful, it will be a welcome reprieve for the long-suffering franchise. Luckily, the trailer looks pretty darn good.