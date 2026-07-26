Quote Of The Day By Orson Welles: 'A Long Playing Full Shot Is What Always Separates The Men From The Boys...'

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Orson Welles was a man of many opinions. Strong opinions. Harsh opinions. Opinions that could occasionally border on slander. But even if he was running down a filmmaker or actor you admired, you had to admit the man could turn a phrase like Alan Trammell and Lou Whitaker turned a double play.

Welles was an incredibly willing interview subject and a regular on the television talk show circuit. His gift for s***-talking was unrivaled, but he also had a passion for sharing his vast knowledge of theatrical, radio, and cinematic craftsmanship. There was no one who cared more or who could do more, and the latter talent caused him much trouble and heartbreak throughout his career.

Welles was born to Richard Head Welles and Beatrice Ives Welles on May 6, 1915, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Though his father had acquired a degree of wealth by inventing a bicycle lamp, he developed alcoholism, which caused Beatrice to leave him. Beatrice was a skilled concert pianist and encouraged young Orson to study music. She died at the age of nine, which left Orson in the care of his alcoholic father.

Welles found direction at an independent school in Woodstock, Illinois, where he developed an interest in radio and theater. He was a lightning fast study and wound up in New York City before the age of 20, rattling off one triumph after another (like "Voodoo Macbeth" and his panic-inducing radio drama of "War of the Worlds").

Welles forever changed cinema when he directed, co-wrote, and starred in 1941's "Citizen Kane." He broke long-established technical rules and invented a few. Welles' career had more downs than ups, but he remained sharp and dished out a piece of wisdom that every aspiring filmmaker would do well to heed.