Zach Cregger's Resident Evil Just Delivered One Of 2026's Best Trailers

After "Barbarian" and the hilariously twisted "Weapons," I am ready for whatever director Zach Cregger wants to do next. And what he wants to do next is a new "Resident Evil" movie, which we have a fresh trailer for above. While there have been numerous "Resident Evil" movies before (there was an entire franchise led by Milla Jovovich), Cregger's approach looks a bit different. Most notably, the writer/director isn't attempting to directly adapt any of the specific games. Instead, he's telling a new story set in the "Resident Evil" world.

I'm sure some fans will have a problem with this. There seems to be a certain vocal subset of fandom that demands every movie based on an existing property be a 1:1 adaptation that slavishly recreates familiar moments. Personally, I think that's silly. Why would I want a direct recreation? Give me something different! And that's what Cregger is doing. And I'm excited. "I just want to make a movie that is a love letter to the experience that I get when I play those games," Cregger told me when I interviewed him last year.

Check out the excellent new "Resident Evil" trailer above.