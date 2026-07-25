5 Most Overrated A24 Movies

A24 is, at this point, regarded as a paragon of cinematic excellence. Ever since it was founded in 2012 (by film production veterans Daniel Katz, David Fenkel, and John Hodges), A24 has championed independent filmmaking from promising talents and visionaries like Robert Eggers, Ari Aster, Alex Garland, Greta Gerwig, Benny and Josh Safdie, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Celine Song, Barry Jenkins, and Brady Corbet, just to name a few. With an armload of Oscars on the shelf at A24 headquarters — including best picture awards for "Moonlight" and "Everything Everywhere All At Once" — the studio has cemented itself as a major industry player, especially with its 2026 homegrown horror hit "Backrooms."

So which A24 movies are ... overrated? There were, admittedly, plenty of choices available to me as I assembled this list — because not every studio has a flawless track record, no matter how many incredible directors and writers they bring into the fold. Some of these picks are going to tick people off. Some of these picks ticked my own editors off. That's how the game is played, though! In terms of overrated A24 films, I went with ones that got a ton of attention — during awards season, from audiences, or a combination of the two — that I don't think fully delivered. Let's get on with it, shall we?