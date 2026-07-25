Hugh Jackman Played A Devious Angel In This Underrated Netflix Spin-Off Series

The premise of the 2017 Netflix animated series "Big Mouth" is novel. It follows a group of junior high school kids as they traverse the trials and tribulations of puberty, usually with the utmost level of embarrassment. The boys are all obsessed with sex and masturbating, and the girls are mortified over having their first periods. Every interaction is awkward, and the kids have to fight to find some kind of emotional stability in a world where their hormones are melting their brains. No one is sure what's happening, the kids are all confused, and everyone is horny. It's startlingly relatable.

"Big Mouth" also teaches us that every kid is assigned a supernatural puberty deity called a Hormone Monster, who lasciviously encourages them to follow their basest pubescent instincts. The male Hormone Monster is Maurice (show co-creator Nick Kroll), who snarls and grins and encourages compulsive masturbation from the show's main character, Nick (also Kroll). The female Hormone Monstress is Connie (Maya Rudolph), who is initially attached to a character named Jessi (Jessi Klein). The Monsters, however, drift between male and female, revealing that gender and sexuality are kind of fluid.

As the show progresses, we see other minor deities appear. There are many Hormone Monsters of different intensities. David Thewlis plays the Shame Wizard. Jean Smart plays the Depression Kitty. Zach Galifianakis plays the Gratitoad. All of the deities, we eventually learn, work for a Heaven-like bureaucracy called Human Resources, and they all clock in and out like regular working stiffs.

Human Resources, in turn, served as the basis for Netflix's 2022 spinoff series "Human Resources," which was all about the non-human characters from "Big Mouth." The new cast was wild and whimsical, and boasted Hugh Jackman as Dante the Addiction Angel.