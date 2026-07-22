Kiefer Sutherland's 2026 Action Thriller On Hulu Has A Wild Premise That's Perfect For 24 Fans

Anyone who watched Kiefer Sutherland's 24 franchise will be very familiar with the man's action bonafides. This guy has saved the world more times than even he can count. But it's been a full 12 years since Jack Bauer thwarted his last terrorist threat and many fans of the Fox series are surely nostalgic for when Sutherland's hero was the preeminent badass du jour. If that's you, we can't give you Jack Bauer, but we can give you Sutherland's 2026 actioner "Brothers Under Fire." Rather, Hulu can.

The film is written by Delbert Hancock and Ian Mackenzie Jeffers, the latter of whom wrote the best of the Old Man Liam Neeson action films, "The Grey." With "Brothers Under Fire," Jeffers once again gives an aging action hero a chance to prove he hasn't lost a step, this time with Sutherland who plays a veteran Army officer forced to shoot his way out of Mexico.

The film is directed by British filmmaker Justin Chadwick who previously directed Idris Elba in 2013's "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" and actually got his start overseeing episodes of British TV staples including "The Bill," "Eastenders," and "Byker Grove." Anyone who grew up in the United Kingdom in the '90s will surely remember the latter coming on after "Newsround." Who'd have thought the guy behind the camera on multiple episodes of that teen drama would one day direct Sutherland's shootout with the Mexican cartel. So it is, and it seems Hulu subscribers are very glad he did, as they've sent "Brothers Under Fire" straight to the top of the streamer's most-watched chart.