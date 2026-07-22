Kiefer Sutherland's 2026 Action Thriller On Hulu Has A Wild Premise That's Perfect For 24 Fans
Anyone who watched Kiefer Sutherland's 24 franchise will be very familiar with the man's action bonafides. This guy has saved the world more times than even he can count. But it's been a full 12 years since Jack Bauer thwarted his last terrorist threat and many fans of the Fox series are surely nostalgic for when Sutherland's hero was the preeminent badass du jour. If that's you, we can't give you Jack Bauer, but we can give you Sutherland's 2026 actioner "Brothers Under Fire." Rather, Hulu can.
The film is written by Delbert Hancock and Ian Mackenzie Jeffers, the latter of whom wrote the best of the Old Man Liam Neeson action films, "The Grey." With "Brothers Under Fire," Jeffers once again gives an aging action hero a chance to prove he hasn't lost a step, this time with Sutherland who plays a veteran Army officer forced to shoot his way out of Mexico.
The film is directed by British filmmaker Justin Chadwick who previously directed Idris Elba in 2013's "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" and actually got his start overseeing episodes of British TV staples including "The Bill," "Eastenders," and "Byker Grove." Anyone who grew up in the United Kingdom in the '90s will surely remember the latter coming on after "Newsround." Who'd have thought the guy behind the camera on multiple episodes of that teen drama would one day direct Sutherland's shootout with the Mexican cartel. So it is, and it seems Hulu subscribers are very glad he did, as they've sent "Brothers Under Fire" straight to the top of the streamer's most-watched chart.
It's Kiefer Sutherland vs. the cartel in Brothers Under Fire
"Brothers Under Fire" begins with Kiefer Sutherland's Captain Jordan Wright and his military squadron celebrating a successful mission, before gunner-medic Alberto Castillo (Tommy Martinez) invites the entire crew to his wedding in Mexico. Wright even agrees to serve as best man. Little does he realize, he's just signed himself up for one of the toughest missions of his career.
In Mexico, Alberto's wedding turns violent when a cartel member crashes the party and gets into a deadly altercation with the groom. Soon, word gets back to cartel boss Baker (Omar Chaparro) who wages all out war on Wright and his men as they fight to save their own lives, the lives of Alberto's family, and make it out of Mexico in one piece. They truly are brothers under fire, and I'll bet somebody actually says that line at some point in the movie.
"Brothers Under Fire" recalls another recent action thriller starring "Dutton Ranch" actor Juan Pablo Raba. "Long Gone Heroes" similarly saw a group of American soldiers shooting their way out of a Latin American country (Venezuela) while a violent drug gang did everything they could to stop them. But that film didn't have Jack Bauer himself. "Brothers Under Fire" does, which perhaps explains why Hulu users have sent the movie to the top of the most-watched film chart (per FlixPatrol). At the time of writing, it's sitting at number two on the movie chart after having claimed the top spot for three days in a row. Can it reclaim number one? Considering Sutherland has saved the world multiple times with a 24-hour time limit, he's surely up to the challenge.