John Boyega's 2018 Sci-Fi Action Sequel Is Dominating HBO Max's Charts

Guillermo del Toro might have refused to watch the sequel to his 2013 blockbuster "Pacific Rim," but HBO Max users have embraced it wholeheartedly. "Pacific Rim Uprising" is rising up the streamer's most-watched movie charts following its debut on the service on July 17, 2026. It's a nice little reprieve for the film, which was considered somewhat of a critical and commercial disappointment upon its 2018 release.

With the original "Pacific Rim," del Toro created a paean to Kaiju movies and mech anime that also showcased his uniquely fantastical style. It became his most commercially successful project and turned millions of viewers into fans of his work. The sequel didn't have the benefit of del Toro's input and wasn't quite as successful. But it wasn't without its charms, and clearly retains some appeal almost ten years after its theatrical release.

The first film starred Charlie Hunnam, Idris Elba, and Rinko Kikuchi and introduced audiences to a world in which countries are menaced by giant monsters that emerge from the sea. In response, humanity develops similarly massive mechs known as Jaegers, which are piloted by two mentally-linked humans. In the sequel, set ten years after the original, John Boyega plays the son of Elba's Stacker Pentecost, and he joins the fight after the Kaiju resurface. This time, Steven S. DeKnight stepped in to direct and co-write the project and he did an admirable job considering the shoes he was trying to fill. Not everybody saw it that way at the time, but HBO Max viewers are certainly enjoying his sequel.