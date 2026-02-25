Why Guillermo Del Toro Refused To Watch Pacific Rim's Sequel

Many of Guillermo del Toro's films appear to be genre exercises wherein he indulges in remaking the types of movies he loves watching. With "Crimson Peak," del Toro seemingly wanted to prove that he could make a Hammer Studios-style horror film. With "Nightmare Alley," he explored film noir. And with his 2013 sci-fi film "Pacific Rim," del Toro clearly just wanted to play around with kaiju movies.

The premise of "Pacific Rim" is a little oblique. In the near future, an interdimensional rift opens up at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean, and building-sized monsters begin stepping through. To combat the kaiju, humans construct equally large robots that can be piloted by humans. The machines are so complex, however, they require two pilots to simultaneously wire their brains directly into the circuitry. It's like a high-octane version of Stuart Gordon's "Robot Jox." The film was a hit, making $411 million at the box office.

The sequel, "Pacific Rim Uprising," was released in 2018, but this time without del Toro's creative input. Instead, Steven S. DeKnight, directed and co-wrote, with del Toro serving as producer. "Uprising" wasn't as complex as del Toro's film, but the action was clearer, and it was overall just more fun to watch. Del Toro didn't direct "Pacific Rim Uprising" because he didn't want to wait through a studio sale, and he was eager to get to his next movie, "The Shape of Water."

Indeed, del Toro never even watched "Uprising." He admitted as much in a 2023 interview with Collider. Del Toro didn't like the idea of seeing a new filmmaker muck around with characters he brought to life. If the film sucked, he would wince. If it was great, he'd wince more. He avoided the issue by just keeping "Uprising" out of his sight.