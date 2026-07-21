First X-Files LEGO Set Knows The Truth Is Out There In The Form Of 1,478 Pieces
While fans eagerly await the return of "The X-Files" with a series reboot from "Sinners" and "Black Panther" filmmaker Ryan Coogler, they can step back into the glory of the beloved 1990s sci-fi series with an awesome new LEGO set that comes straight from a fellow believer.
LEGO has officially unveiled its first "X-Files" building brick set, and the company even got series co-star Gillian Anderson to help show it off.
The "X-Files" LEGO set clocks in at 1,478 pieces with a $199.99 price tag, and it centers around a building brick build of the office of Fox Mulder (David Duchovny), with Dana Scully (Anderson) by his side and a signature "I Want to Believe" poster hanging around along with all the pencils stuck in the ceiling. But it also includes a second level featuring a hovering UFO in the forest and an extra-terrestrial waiting to be discovered.
Designed by Australian 3D Artist and Fan Designer Brent Waller, who submitted the build as part of a LEGO Ideas '90s Nostalgia Challenge, the set was officially approved by LEGO last year, and it's finally coming to shelves starting on August 1 for LEGO Early Access members and August 4 for everyone else.
Let's take a closer look at the set below.
I want to believe in The X-Files LEGO set
In addition to the office and forest scenes, the set includes minifigures of Fox Mulder, Dana Scully, Walter Skinner, Mr. X, Alex Krycek, Carl Busch, The Flukeman, and a grey alien. Plus, you can separate the office and forest layers to display on their own, as you can see above.
Gillian Anderson praised the LEGO set in a press release, saying:
"I didn't expect to be stepping back into Scully's heels to investigate a LEGO set ... it has been so much fun revisiting that world all these years later. This set is a wonderful celebration of the X-Files, and the fans who have kept its mystery alive. The level of detail is brilliant – there are so many little nods that fans will absolutely recognise – and as a LEGO fan myself, I love that people can now quite literally build their own X-Files moments at home."
Meanwhile, designer Brent Waller added:
"I was obsessed with The X-Files from the moment I first saw it in the '90s. I originally built Mulder's office back in 2014 while rewatching the series, and it grew from there as a personal project. I wanted to combine nostalgia, detail and storytelling to capture the atmosphere of the show – from Mulder's office to the forest and UFO encounter. I'm thrilled to see it become an official LEGO set and hope it resonates with both long-time fans and new audiences."
By the way, if you buy the "X-Files" LEGO set between August 1 and August 10, you'll also get a little set of Scully's Lab as a Gift with Purchase (while supplies last).