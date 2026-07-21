First X-Files LEGO Set Knows The Truth Is Out There In The Form Of 1,478 Pieces

While fans eagerly await the return of "The X-Files" with a series reboot from "Sinners" and "Black Panther" filmmaker Ryan Coogler, they can step back into the glory of the beloved 1990s sci-fi series with an awesome new LEGO set that comes straight from a fellow believer.

LEGO

LEGO has officially unveiled its first "X-Files" building brick set, and the company even got series co-star Gillian Anderson to help show it off.

The "X-Files" LEGO set clocks in at 1,478 pieces with a $199.99 price tag, and it centers around a building brick build of the office of Fox Mulder (David Duchovny), with Dana Scully (Anderson) by his side and a signature "I Want to Believe" poster hanging around along with all the pencils stuck in the ceiling. But it also includes a second level featuring a hovering UFO in the forest and an extra-terrestrial waiting to be discovered.

LEGO

Designed by Australian 3D Artist and Fan Designer Brent Waller, who submitted the build as part of a LEGO Ideas '90s Nostalgia Challenge, the set was officially approved by LEGO last year, and it's finally coming to shelves starting on August 1 for LEGO Early Access members and August 4 for everyone else.

Let's take a closer look at the set below.