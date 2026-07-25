Twin Peaks Star Kyle MacLachlan Headlined This '80s Sci-Fi Movie You've Likely Never Seen

Before he played FBI special agent Dale Cooper in "Twin Peaks," Kyle MacLachlan played another FBI agent in a film that shared much in common with David Lynch's seminal TV series. 1987's "The Hidden" stars MacLachlan as an FBI agent on the trail of a criminal who might be something a little more than human. With its blend of sci-fi, horror, action, and dark comedy, it's a unique experience deserving of more credit than it gets.

"The Hidden" was written by Jim Kouf, who later co-wrote the screenplays for "Rush Hour" and "National Treasure," and directed by Jack Sholder, who's best known for his horror films including 1985's "A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge" and 1982's "Alone in the Dark." "The Hidden" was somewhat of a departure, however, as it saw Sholder embrace more sci-fi and action elements to create something unique in his filmography.

During a Fangoria interview, the director spoke about how the film was initially written as "kind of a romp" before he came on board and reworked it to explore the story's themes more deeply. "I thought there was a very compelling story there," he said. "It was really about what it meant to be human." Sholder then rewrote the script with that principle in mind, adding some characters and gearing the story more towards the question of "what it means to be a good person and what it means to be a bad one." The result was an '80s sci-fi movie that very much holds up today. Not only did Sholder and Kouf manage to impress a few critics, modern audiences seem to like "The Hidden," too, with Letterboxd users describing the film as a "very cool movie" and a "shockingly solid flick!"