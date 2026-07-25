John Ritter And Eugene Levy's '90s Fantasy Movie Is A Hidden Gem Streaming For Free

Peter Hyams' 1992 comedy film "Stay Tuned" is well-liked by people of a very, very certain age. You essentially needed to be between the ages of 11 and 14 in 1992 to even really be aware of its presence, as it was hardly a hit (it only made $12 million on a $20 million budget), and it wasn't very well-liked by critics. The premise is also dated. John Ritter plays a plumber named Roy Knable whose life has been reduced to sitting on the couch and surfing through TV channels in his spare time. He barely speaks with his wife, Helen (Pam Dawber), who, during an argument, smashes their TV. Roy replaces the TV with a brand-new satellite system offered to him by the mysterious, demonic Mr. Spike (Jeffrey Jones). The new TV will offer him 666 channels. Hmm...

Naturally, the new TV is from hell, and Mr. Spike is the Devil. The TV magically sucks Roy and Helen into "Hellvision," making them parts of a series of TV shows. The TV shows, though, are torturous versions of familiar hit shows of the time. They become part of things like "Northern Overexposure" and "Duane's Underworld," which is a segment on "Saturday Nite Dead." If Roy and Helen can survive in the Hellvision dimension for 24 hours, they will be set free. If they die, they go to hell.

The premise was meant to approximate the bizarre, swirling onslaught of media that comes with incessant use of a remote control. "Channel surfing" was seen as a mind-wiping hobby in the '80s and '90s, as it only provided your eyeballs with random, disconnected images, robbed of context. In the modern era, where many people are addicted to constant, random phone scrolling, "channel surfing" now seems quaint.

"Stay Tuned" is currently streaming for free on Tubi.