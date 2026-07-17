Emma Thompson's 2025 Action Thriller Is A Must-Watch On Prime Video

Emma Thompson, action star? Why the heck not?

The two-time Academy Award-winner (who won a Best Actress Oscar for "Howard's End" and a Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar for 1995's "Sense and Sensibility") has done comedy, drama, horror and Shakespeare, so why not let the legendary multi-hyphenate wield a gun and, among other things, stab a would-be assailant in the foot? Her character in 2025's "Dead of Winter" may not have Liam Neeson's particular set of lethal skills, but she projects a rugged intelligence in the action thriller as a Minnesota widower that makes her a formidable presence.

While critics were generally kind to the Brian Kirk-directed film, it hardly made any noise at the box office, so maybe don't expect a string of "Taken"-like sequels where Thompson stabs more people in the foot. But keep hope alive! The movie is now streaming on Prime Video, and, per FlixPatrol, it's currently the fourth most popular film on the service. Perhaps the movie's U.S. distributor, Vertical, killed its commercial prospects with an anemic marketing push. In any event, it's finding an audience, and with a Rotten Tomatoes Popcorn meter rating of 78%, regular moviegoers seem to be enjoying it just as much as critics. And it's not just an Emma Thompson showcase. There's another terrific actor playing against type in "Dead of Winter."