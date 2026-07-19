5 Classic '70s Movies On Prime Video That Every Movie Fan Has To Watch At Least Once

Back in 2024, Michael Phillips of the Chicago Tribune wrote a lamentation for the cinema of the 1970s, recalling it as a glorious time when movies were made for grown-ups. The world was bleak, Phillips recalled, and the films reflected that. But rather than flee into escapism, the bulk of 1970s cinema continued to focus on the bleakness, the entropy, the fact that everything had been falling apart. One doesn't need to be a scholar to recall the horrors of the era, from the Vietnam War to the corruption of the Nixon administration, so a constant analysis of the U.S.' lost soul was appropriate and expected. Audiences wouldn't get a break from all this until the unexpected success of "Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope" changed things in 1977. The 1980s were, thereafter, ruled by fantasy and escapism.

Not all American films of the 1970s were bleak, of course (some of the funniest comedies of all time came from the decade as well), but "bleak" is typically how the decade is categorized in broad critical essays. More so, the 1970s were marked by the rise of a new generation of filmmakers who had actually gone to film school. Movies were more studied than ever before, more erudite, and more aware of their own history. Filmmakers like Martin Scorsese, Francis Ford Coppola, Steven Spielberg, and George Lucas were acutely aware of the cinema that preceded them and operated from a deep font of knowledge of the medium's language.

Many 1970s classics are available on Prime Video, including the five listed below in alphabetical order. The list is a great starting point for those just starting on their journey into the decade's movies, and watching these five movies will make you cinematically conversant.