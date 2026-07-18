George Lucas Only Made Star Wars Because Hollywood Rejected His Apocalypse Now Pitch

It's kind of astonishing that George Lucas' 1977 film "Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope" came together the way it did. Because it was such a success, the movie's development is basically public knowledge, as are the many half-baked ideas that Lucas once kicked around. Indeed, early drafts of the "New Hope" script are nothing like the finished film. Lucas had wanted to make a "Flash Gordon" movie based on the comics-turned-theatrical-serials that he was so fond of as a child, but producer Dino De Laurentiis would sell him the rights. Laurentiis, weirdly enough, had hoped that Federico Fellini — yes, the director of "La Dolce Vita" and "8½" — would call the shots on a "Flash Gordon" film, but he (unsurprisingly) wasn't interested.

When interviewed by Rolling Stone in 1977, Lucas confirmed that "Flash Gordon" wasn't the only film he had been working on before turning his attention to "Star Wars." Rather, after launching his career with his 1971 feature directing debut "THX 1138," Lucas had originally intended to helm "Apocalypse Now," the heady 1979 Vietnam War epic inspired by Joseph Conrad's 1899 novella "Heart of Darkness." But no one in Hollywood was interested at the time, so the movie remained stuck in development hell until Francis Ford Coppola came aboard to direct.

"Apocalypse Now" is, of course, often regarded by cineastes as one of the best war films ever made. One can only imagine what Lucas' version would have been like. "THX 1138" proved that Lucas could make bleak, cynical movies, although "Star Wars" cemented him as a master of lighter, dazzling genre entertainment.