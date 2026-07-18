A Classic H.G. Wells Sci-Fi Novel Inspired This World War 2 Action Spy Movie

Horror fans are intimately familiar with the canon of the Universal Monster movies that were released from the early 1930s all the way through the mid-1950s. Tod Browning's "Dracula," Karl Freund's "The Mummy," and James Whale's "Frankenstein," "Bride of Frankenstein," and "The Invisible Man" opened the door on a shared monster universe that remains something of a universal truth to day. In 1942, George Waggner added "The Wolf Man" to the team, and Jack Arnold capped off the property with "The Creature from the Black Lagoon" in 1954. All of those films each got multiple sequels, and there were even crossovers between them, partially introducing the notion of a "cinematic universe" into the public lexicon.

For this article, we will focus on Whale's "The Invisible Man," which was based on the 1897 sci-fi novel by H.G. Wells. "The Invisible Man" starred Claude Rains as the scariest of Universal's movie monsters: Dr. Jack Griffin, a chemist who unlocks the secret of bodily invisibility. Griffin, however, is unable to recover his opacity and being invisible causes his moral compass to degrade. (If no one can see you, then committing crimes is much easier.) The film featured state-of-the-art visual effects that are still impressive to this day, while Rains' twisted performance is glorious. "Invisible Man" also starred Una O'Connor from "Bride of Frankenstein" and Dwight Frye from both "Dracula" and "Frankenstein."

Of course, the core concept of "The Invisible Man" is endlessly tantalizing, inspiring one to picture what they might do if they were invisible. In 1940, Joe May directed a sequel, "The Invisible Man Returns," and that same year, A. Edward Sutherland helmed the sultry "The Invisible Woman." But the most ambitious sequel came in 1942 in the form of "Invisible Agent," a WWII spy thriller.