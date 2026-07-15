This Joseph Gordon-Levitt Box Office Flop On Netflix Is More Relevant Than Ever

In 2016, Oliver Stone released his film about national security whistleblower Edward Snowden. Unlike many other of the director's projects, "Snowden" was a surprisingly restrained affair, buoyed by a standout performance from Joseph Gordon-Levitt as the titular intelligence subcontractor. Far from being dull, however, the "Snowden" remains an underrated spy movie which is well worth a revisit 10 years after it flopped in theaters. Thankfully, the movie just hit Netflix.

In 2013, Snowden revealed the existence of several global surveillance programs via classified National Security Agency documents which he smuggled out of the agency and delivered to journalists. Following his disclosure, his passport was revoked, and Snowden sought asylum in Russia, where he still lives to this day. Stone couldn't resist telling his story.

"Snowden" was written by Stone and Kieran Fitzgerald and based on Luke Harding's book "The Snowden Files" and Anatoly Kucherena's "Time of the Octopus." It explores how, following his military service, Snowden joins the intelligence services and grows increasingly disillusioned with their practices, recognizing the unconstitutional nature of several surveillance measures before leaking information about them to the press. Stone views him as a heroic figure and his film follows that line. But aside from offering some important insights into the whistleblowing debacle itself, "Snowden" boasts one of Gordon-Levitt's best performances and is actually one of the best hacker movies you'll see.