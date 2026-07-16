The Odyssey Ending Explained: One Big Change From Homer's Epic

Spoilers follow.

Christopher Nolan's new film adaptation of "The Odyssey" might be part of a thematic trilogy that also includes his films "Dunkirk" and "Oppenheimer." Nolan seems to be unknotting how he feels about war. "Dunkirk," in practice, was a rah-rah World War II movie about the brave Dunkirk evacuation. That film fetishizes war, and is an excellent movie for any rivet-counters in the audience; it treats war as an object of fascination and an opportunity for humans to commit acts of heroism.

On the flipside, however, we have "Oppenheimer," about Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) and the development of the atomic bomb. The first half of "Oppenheimer" is very rivet-counting adjacent, obsessing over the scientific and engineering principles that went into developing a massively destructive weapon. Once the bomb is developed, however, Oppenheimer immediately begins to realize that a weapon that can kill the whole world might be the single most immoral thing our species can invent.

"The Odyssey" is the link between those two movies. It initially declares the glories of wartime victory, but ultimately ends with messages of war's terrors. Near the end of "The Odyssey," Odysseus (Matt Damon) has flashbacks to the final moments of the Trojan War as described in "The Iliad" and realizes that the famed Trojan Horse is actually his atomic bomb. What some people call brilliant tactics are actually just a way to kill a lot of people. War is a gross impulse, Nolan argues. This is far from the "triumphant homecoming" that Homer's epic poem usually ends with.

Homer's epic ends with a mood of victory, of completion. Nolan's ends with a moment of guilt and defeat. It's a striking departure from the classic.