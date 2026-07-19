This Forgotten 2020 Fantasy Movie With 3 Marvel Stars Will Leave You In Tears

Back in 1998, Japanese master Hirokazu Kore-Eda released "After Life," which presented a novel take on, well, the afterlife. In that film, dead souls gather in a quaint, summer-camp-like enclave and are told that they have a few days to think of their most cherished memory. They will soon ascend, you see, and they are only permitted to take one memory into the great beyond. The summer camp staff consists of filmmakers who make short films of the dead's memories. When a dead person watches the movie of their memories in the dark, they will vanish, using the magic of cinema to equate eternity. It's one of the best movies of the 1990s.

In 2020, Brazilian filmmaker Edson Oda made his feature directorial debut with "Nine Days," which seems to be the inverse of "After Life." In "Nine Days," Winston Duke (from the "Black Panther" movies) plays a pre-life curator named Will who interviews souls who aim to be incarnated on Earth as real people. He vets them by showing them old-school video footage of happy or tragic moments of humanity and gauges their reactions. He can also dock them points for a displayed lack of empathy or an overabundance of self-consciousness. The application process takes nine days.

If souls fail, they get one human experience before being deleted from existence. If they pass, they are born. Call it "Before Life." In the world of "Nine Days," when someone dies on Earth, a pre-born soul can claim their "vacancy." Zazie Beetz (from "Deadpool 2") plays Emma, a hopeful soul, and Benedict Wong (from "Doctor Strange") plays Kyo, Will's assistant. Bill Skarsgård plays Kane, Emma's closest competitor. We covered the film when its trailer was released.