The Meryl Streep Movie With A Near-Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

Many would surely agree with the argument that Meryl Streep is the best actor ever. Having made her stage debut in 1975, the Yale School of Drama alum already had two Oscar nominations to her name by 1980, even winning the Best Supporting Actress award for "Kramer vs. Kramer." You can't get a more auspicious start in Hollywood than that, and to Streep's credit, she managed to maintain her momentum throughout the next decade, receiving a further six Oscar nominations and scoring a Best Actress win for 1982's "Sophie's Choice." That's a remarkable achievement considering the actress had made her feature film debut just five years prior in 1977's "Julia."

Perhaps the only thing more impressive than Streep's almost instantaneous domination of Hollywood is the fact that she has remained just as esteemed as her career played out. Almost 50 years after her film debut, Streep is still one of the most respected actors in the game, and continues to work at the age of 75, most recently playing the recurring role of Loretta Durkin in Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building," for which she received an Emmy nomination in 2024.

So, in a career as distinguished as this, you might think it impossible to name Streep's best project. But that's where Rotten Tomatoes comes in. The site has already pronounced on several screen legends, declaring Denzel Washington's best film to be 1989's "Glory" and Steven Spielberg's finest effort to be "E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial." Now, it's Streep's turn to face the Tomatometer, which has determined that she has appeared in one film with a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score.