Why Star Trek: Deep Space Nine's Finale Didn't Make Quark The Grand Nagus

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Quark, as played by Armin Shimerman, is one of the best characters in all of "Star Trek." Although often treated as a somewhat bumbling and not-always-intelligent comic-relief character (something that often frustrated Shimerman), Quark was actually shrewd and possessed his own twisted principles that he always adhered to. Quark is a Ferengi, a species that has incorporated money and the acquisition of wealth into their very philosophical ethos. They abide by a set of holy laws called the Rules of Acquisition and must buy their way into the afterlife.

Quark was greedy, exploitative, sexist, and often cruel. And yet, he felt all of those qualities made him a wise and great person. His principles were opposite our own, but he was going to follow them as long as he could draw breath.

Early in the series, Quark was even cited by the Grand Nagus (Wallace Shawn) as a possible successor. The Grand Nagus is essentially the Ferengi pope, who dictates the economics for the entire Ferengi people. He's said to be the wealthiest and the most devious Ferengi of them all. At the end of the series, the Grand Nagus announced that he was going to retire in connubial bliss with Quark's mother, Ishka, and that he needed a successor. In what might be a surprise twist, however, the Nagus did not choose Quark, but Quark's brother Rom (Max Grodénchik). Rom was previously thought to be kind of an idiot, so the selection was startling.

In the invaluable "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Companion" by Terry J. Erdmann and Paula M. Block, the showrunners explained their reasoning for not "promoting" Quark at the end of the series. In short, it would have shaken up the show's status quo too much.