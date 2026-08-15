George Lucas Cut A Star Wars Scene That Would Have Completely Changed The Jawas

As all "Star Wars" fans can tell you, Jawas are a species of desert-dwelling humanoid scavengers that live on the desert world of Tatooine. They trawl around the planet in a massive metal tank used to house droids, which they scavenge and re-sell. Like so many species in "Star Wars" they chitter and mutter in their own language. Their faces are eternally hidden underneath thick brown hoods, their glowing eyes the only thing visible. A group of Jawas is murdered by the Empire during its search for two droids in particular. No one seems to mourn their passing, implying that Jawas are considered wicked or undesirable by the more human-looking denizens of Tattooine.

Not much else was revealed about the Jawas in "Star Wars," although, like so many things from the "Star Wars" franchise, the Jawas would eventually be more deeply explored in prequels, TV shows, video games, and other expanded universe lore. I shan't get further into Jawa history here.

Way back in 1977, when "Star Wars" was first becoming a hit, writer/director George Lucas was interviewed by Rolling Stone, and he offered a lot of early insight into the making of the movie. Something else that "Star Wars" fans can tell you is that Lucas had huge, ultra-ambitious ideas for his movie, and had to abandon most of them because of timing, budget, or just the caprices of traditional script development. Lucas' first draft of "Star Wars" was dramatically different from what he ended up with.

In the Rolling Stone interview, Lucas noted that his initial idea for the Jawas was to spend a lot more time with them. He envisioned a scene wherein the audience would see the Jawa village where they lived, noting that they were relegated to a life of squalor.