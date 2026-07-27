George Takei Said His Star Trek Co-Star Lied About A Painful On-Set Injury

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In the "Star Trek" episode "The Naked Time," the USS Enterprise accidentally contracts a deadly virus from an abandoned research station on the planet Psi 2000. The virus has the same effect on its hosts as a huge amount of booze, causing everyone to slur their speech, lose the ability to concentrate, and begin behaving in a slovenly, kooky fashion. Some of the Enterprise crew members are happy drunks, while others get aggressive.

Most strikingly in the episode, Sulu (George Takei) contracts the virus and begins living out his "Three Musketeers" fantasies, running around the corridors shirtless and threatening his crewmates with a fencing foil. In one scene, he breaks onto the bridge, takes Uhura (Nichelle Nichols) as his damsel in distress, and threatens Captain Kirk (William Shatner) with his sword, play-acting as if the captain were a foe. It's one of the more famous scenes to come from the original "Star Trek."

According to William Shatner's autobiography, "Star Trek Memories," Takei lunged at Shatner in the scene in question, snagging him with a sharpened rapier point right in the nipple. Shatner claimed that Takei accidentally broke the skin. That sounds painful, of course, but it's likely not true. Takei wrote a conflicting autobiography, "To the Stars," in which he described the fencing scene in "The Naked Time" and explained that the tip of his foil, like all fencing foils, was blunted. This is something he had been saying for years, including in a 1996 article with Cinefantastique Magazine. He did not pierce William Shatner's nipple.