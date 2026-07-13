Sam Neill's Cult Classic '80s Horror Movie Is A Must-Watch For Every Fan

The world became a less enchanted place today with the death of actor Sam Neill. The New Zealander was a boundlessly talented actor who deftly segued between leads and character roles. Ever since 1993, he's been most closely identified with the role of paleontologist Dr. Alan Grant in "Jurassic Park," but I first encountered him as Damien Thorne, the son of Satan in the third installment of "The Omen" series. Though the franchise was running on fumes at this point (it lacked the devilish grandeur of Richard Donner's films and the gore-soaked ghoulishness of Don Taylor's sequel), Neill is mesmerizingly evil as Damien. He's icy one moment, and then disturbingly relatable the next (particularly as he bonds with the young son of his reporter girlfriend). It would've been a star-making performance had the film been better, but it still put him on the map for mainstream moviegoers. I knew at the time I'd be enjoying his work for decades to come.

This is why it's so crushing to lose him at the age of 78. Despite being diagnosed with lymphoma in 2022, he was still working diligently and brilliantly. Even if the movies fell a little short, Neill was reliably great. It's painful to know there are only two more Neill performances coming (in "Godzilla x Kong: Supernova" and Donald Petrie's rom-com "The Last Resort"), but he left behind a wealth of phenomenal work that may be new to many of you. I can't recommend his early-career classics like "Sleeping Dogs" and "My Brilliant Career" highly enough, but if you want to see Neill in the most bizarre creature feature ever made, you've got to strap in for Andrzej Żuławski's 1981 masterpiece "Possession." This movie will scramble your brain in the best way.