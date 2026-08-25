Ice-T's Early Acting Career Included Making Two Sci-Fi Flops In One Year

When hip-hop began to crossover in a major way (thanks in large part to Run-DMC and Aerosmith's rambunctious "Walk This Way" collaboration), labels began signing every commercial-friendly artist they could find, while artists who'd paid their dues in clubs for years attempted to court this expanding audience without selling out their integrity. It was a difficult balancing act, and few walked this tightrope more skillfully than Ice-T.

While some artists associated with the gangsta rap scene weren't quite as hard as they claimed, Ice-T knew that life. He sold drugs, engaged in all manner of theft (he claims that he was a part of "Heat"-like bank robberies after he left the U.S. Army), and learned how to pimp. He grew up around Los Angeles gang culture, which gave his lyrics a hard-hitting legitimacy. But this street tough emcee was also a born entertainer, and he had no qualms about going Hollywood when the opportunity presented itself.

After writing the theme song to Dennis Hopper's deeply problematic "Colors," Ice-T got serious about his acting career. He'd appeared in films like "Breakin'" and "Rappin'," but he was essentially playing himself. This all changed when he starred as hard-driving Detective Scotty Appleton in Mario Van Peebles' "New Jack City." You'd think that playing a cop might cost him some street cred, but Appleton was an idealized crusader for his community. He was out to protect his people.

Ice-T received praise for his performance, which meant casting directors were bound to come calling. While he was terrific in Walter Hill's "Trespass" and Ernest Dickerson's "Surviving the Game," he started getting smaller roles in less promising movies. This led to a disappointing 1995, where he appeared in the sci-fi flops "Tank Girl" and "Johnny Mnemonic." Were these films wrongly maligned?