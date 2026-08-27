One Of Disney's Biggest Box Office Flops Is Also One Of The Highest-Grossing Westerns Ever

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Westerns have remained an enduring part of the cinematic landscape for decades. While we're pretty far removed from the genre's peak popularity, it remains a key vehicle for storytelling. Shows like "Yellowstone" have helped revive the genre for modern audiences in some ways. But Westerns have rarely been big box office draws in the blockbuster sense. Generally, they represent a nice return on a smaller investment, not unlike horror.

What's strange, though, is that one of the genre's highest-grossing movies is also a notorious box office bomb. The movie in question is "The Lone Ranger," which became one of Disney's biggest box office flops when it hit theaters in 2013. Based on the classic character of the same name and directed by Gore Verbinski ("Pirates of the Caribbean"), Disney hoped to make a Western that could be as big as the biggest blockbusters ever made. That's not how things panned out.

The movie centers on the Lone Ranger (Armie Hammer), who teams up with a Native American named Tonto (Johnny Depp) to seek vengeance after justice has failed them both. Just for context, the highest-grossing Western of all time is "Django Unchained," which is also Quentin Tarantino's biggest movie ever, with $425 million worldwide. It carried a hefty $100 million budget, which is on the higher end for this genre, to be certain.

That's worth remembering when we consider that "The Lone Ranger" was really, really expensive to make, reportedly carrying a $250 million price tag. That number doesn't even account for marketing. The fact that the biggest Western ever (which wasn't even released until late 2012) couldn't justify a budget nearly that big wasn't a good omen