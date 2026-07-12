What Happens To Star Trek's Starships After They've Been Decommissioned?

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Welcome to Trekspertise, a series where we break down the technology, history, details, and decisions that make the Star Trek universe so complex — and so fun.

At the end of "Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country," after the crew of the USS Enterprise-A has foiled an assassination and assured that peace talks with the Klingons can proceed as intended, they all return to their bridge stations and give a great sigh of relief. It's right at that moment, sadly, that Uhura (Nichelle Nichols) receives a communique informing them that the Enterprise is to return to spacedock ... to be decommissioned. Everyone deflates. This is truly the end of the road. The Enterprise will be no more. Of course Spock (Leonard Nimoy) suggests that they should respond with a brief "Go to hell," and Kirk (William Shatner) essentially steals the Enterprise and soars away into the heavens.

One might assume that Kirk and Co. eventually gathered their wits about them, changed their minds, and actually returned to spacedock. The Enterprise would then be decommissioned, and each of the crew would either retire or be given new assignments.

And Trekkies might wonder: What happened to the Enterprise-A? What happens to starships after they're decommissioned? There have only been passing references to retired starships throughout "Star Trek," usually to mention that they're being put "in mothballs." That is to say, they are stored in a surplus depot. They are essentially stored in vast space junkyards, and occasionally, one might assume, salvaged for parts. There is also a notable scene in "Star Trek: Picard" that shows that some decommissioned starships end up in museums.

Why "Star Trek" doesn't fully recycle their ships, however, is beyond me.