Robert De Niro's Underrated And Under-Seen Directorial Debut Is A Must Watch

While the later part of his career has been a bit spotty (with some notable exceptions), Robert De Niro is often hailed as one of our very best actors. So it's almost a little unfair that his directorial debut is a dang masterpiece, too. (Perhaps to balance out the cosmic scales, De Niro's second and as-of-now final directorial effort, "The Good Shepherd," is a boring dud). In 1993, after building up an acclaimed acting career, De Niro took a shot behind the camera with "A Bronx Tale," a drama set in an Italian-American New York neighborhood in the 1960s.

Some of the material in the film — neighborhood wiseguys and the insulated world they inhabit — was obviously familiar to De Niro, who both grew up around that environment and made movies about it, too (most notably "GoodFellas"). But "A Bronx Tale" wasn't De Niro's story. Instead, it was adapted from a one-man-show by Chazz Palminteri, who based the events on his own childhood. Palminteri struck a deal with De Niro to adapt the play into a film provided Palminteri could both write the screenplay and act in the film. The results were fantastic. Now, "A Bronx Tale" has a new 4K release from Imprint, and it's worth scooping up.

As "A Bronx Tale" begins, nine-year-old Calogero (Francis Capra) lives with his mother Rosina (Kathrine Narducci) and bus-driver father Lorenzo (De Niro) in the Bronx neighborhood of Belmont. It's an isolated place lorded over by local mobsters, lead by the charismatic Sonny (Chazz Palminteri). One day, Calogero witnesses Sonny shoot someone in the head over an argument. When the cops come calling, Calogero keeps his mouth shut — an action that impresses Sonny, who nicknames the kid "C" and takes him under his wing — much to Lorenzo's consternation.