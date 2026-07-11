This Wild '90s Sci-Fi Movie Was Based On A William Gibson Short Story

Fans of '90s indie movies might remember Abel Ferrara's 1998 sci-fi thriller "New Rose Hotel" with a wisp of nostalgia. Ferrara had been making movies since the 1970s, first gaining notice for his 1976 slasher "The Driller Killer." He then exploded in the cult scene with the release of his 1981 revenge film "Ms. 45" and was highly respected for his ability to push the envelope. From there, he delivered a run of beloved films in the 1990s, including the crime flick "King of New York," the over-the-edge "Bad Lieutenant" (which Ferrara and Werner Herzog once fought over), the sci-fi retelling "Body Snatchers," the Madonna/Harvey Keitel vehicle "Dangerous Game," the vampire picture "The Addiction," and the crime flick "The Funeral." Ferrara was riding high.

This brings us to "New Rose Hotel," an adaptation of the 1984 William Gibson short story (itself first published in Omni Magazine) starring Christopher Walken, Willem Dafoe, and Asia Argento. In Gibson's story, the world has been overtaken by giant megacorporations that rule the global economy and are protective of their intellectual properties, especially the artists they employ. Technology has evolved too quickly for any one company to have an advantage over another, so the only valuable assets are the people. Hence, these corporations aspire to poach artists. (Speaking of corporate art, remember when Gibson wrote a script draft for "Alien 3?")

Ferrara's take on "New Rose Hotel" follows three freelance poachers tasked by their Japanese bosses with poaching an artist from a German company. Its plot involves intrigue, defections, a catastrophic virus, and a final scene in the titular hotel. The movie is a noir version of Gibson's story, but it's also more sci-fi in its production design than anything else (and its cast is excellent).