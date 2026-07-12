Meg Ryan Starred In This Underrated Western Series That Deserved More Episodes

It's hard enough to get a network or streamer to greenlight a pilot. And if you do manage to get a series order, don't go popping the champagne corks just yet. That show has to prove its Nielsen ratings worth, and, unless you've got a major star attached or a load of critical acclaim (and even then), your series could be heading for a quick cancellation.

Unfortunately for creator Tom Greene, Meg Ryan was four years away from becoming a bona-fide movie star in one of her best movies, "When Harry Met Sally...," when he cast her in the Western series "Wildside." In 1985, she was a cute-and-perky performer who was probably best known to soap opera fans for her run on "As the World Turns." Though "Wildside" was an ensemble piece, it was sold on the appeal of Howard Rollins, who'd received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor on the strength of his stellar work as pianist Coalhouse Walker Jr. in "Ragtime." Rollins was primed for stardom, and he would achieve it three years later as Virgil Tibbs on the TV version of "In the Heat of the Night."

Alas, ABC did "Wildside" remarkably dirty by slotting it as a spring 1985 replacement at 8 PM on Thursday. This put it up against "The Cosby Show" and "Family Ties" on NBC, and "Magnum P.I. on CBS. Obviously, Tom Selleck's mustachioed Hawaiian gumshoe was the primary competition for Rollins' show, and it had a large, loyal viewership. Factor in the unpopularity of Westerns in the mid-1980s, and "Wildside" didn't stand a chance. It lasted a mere six episodes, and it's unavailable to stream anywhere, but you can watch a piece of one episode on YouTube, and it looks like a hoot!