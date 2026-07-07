This Forgotten '70s British Sci-Fi Show Should Jump To The Top Of Your Watchlist

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Deep-cut sci-fi nerds likely know about "Blake's 7," the British sci-fi series that ran for 51 episodes over four seasons, from 1978 to 1981. Produced on a low budget and mixing many of the most popular sci-fi tropes of its day, "Blake's 7" starred Gareth Thomas as the titular Roj Blake, a rebel leader who fought the evil totalitarian Terran Empire some seven centuries in the future. His 7 were a group of fellow rebels he freed during his escape from the Empire, and the criminals teamed up to take command of an alien vessel they nicknamed the Liberator. The alien tech aboard the ship was far more advanced than that aboard the Empire vessels, giving Blake and his compatriots a technological advantage. It has transporters, for one. Also a store of precious gems (!) and a fully functioning sickbay.

The show's original "seven" consisted of four fellow escaped prisoners, Jenna Stannis (Sally Knyvette), Kerr Avon (Paul Darrow), Vila Restal (Michael Keating), and Olag Gan (David Jackson), as well as Cally (Jan Chappell), an alien telepath from the planet Auron. The ship's talking computer, nicknamed Zen, was voiced by Peter Tuddenham. As the show went into its later seasons, several of these characters were rotated out and replaced by new rebel allies. The show's main villain was Supreme Commander Servalan, played by Jacqueline Pearce, the one that all the young "Blake's 7" viewers had a crush on.

"Blake's 7" is available on Prime Video and certainly has a cult following. One can see from the premise alone that it's a combination of "Star Trek" and "Star Wars," both of which were very much in the public consciousness in the late '70s and early '80s.